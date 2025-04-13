U.S Congressmen Call On Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi
Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi held an important meeting with a delegation of U.S. Congressmen. The delegation included Congressmen Jack Bergman, Tom Suozzi, and Jonathan Jackson. Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry, Acting U.S. Ambassador Natalie Baker, and Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Agha were also present.
During the meeting, detailed discussion was held on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest. Both sides also exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, and investment. Discussions were also held on security, counterterrorism, and border security.
Mohsin Naqvi said that strong and sustainable relations with the United States hold a key place in Pakistan’s foreign policy. He said the holding of Pakistan Caucus in the U.S. on April 30 is a welcome development. He emphasized that Pakistan stands as a wall between terrorism and the rest of the world. He stressed that terrorism is a global challenge, and the international community must extend full cooperation to Pakistan.
He emphasized that intelligence and technology sharing in the domain of counterterrorism is of utmost importance. He further said that Pakistan’s immense sacrifices against terrorism are unmatched in the global context. He said that the visit of U.S. Congressmen will be crucial in highlighting Pakistan’s unprecedented role in the fight against terrorism.
The Interior Minister welcomed the U.S. delegation’s participation in the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025. He added that The government will ensure every possible facility and full protection to the investors.
Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said that the Counter-Terrorism Dialogue, to be held in Islamabad in June, will play a key role in promoting mutual cooperation in the area of counterterrorism.
The U.S. Congressmen delegation said that there is a need to highlight Pakistan’s role in the war against terrorism. They further said that the Pakistani community residing in the United States is very talented and hardworking.
