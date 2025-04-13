US congressmen visited Taxila Museum

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) A three-member delegation of US congressmen visited the archeological museum Taxila and the remains of Sirkap also known as the first metropolitan city of the Taxila civilization on Sunday.

The delegation comprises Representative Jack Bergman, Representative Tom Suozzi, and Representative Jonathan Jackson, who are on their four-day official visit to Pakistan. The delegation was accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the U.S. Embassy.

Upon arrival, the US congressmen were received by Deputy Director of the Directorate General of Archaeology Muhammad Iqbal, who also briefed them about various artifacts put on display at the Taxila Museum.

Mr. Iqbal informed the US delegates that there were 4,000 objects, including stone, stucco, terracotta, silver, gold, iron, and semiprecious stones, displayed in the museum.

On this occasion, they lauded the efforts of the Pakistani government and authorities of the Taxila Museum for preserving the history of Gandhara civilization.

APP/ajq/378