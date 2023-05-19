ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman Thursday alleged that a letter written by US Congressmen, calling for the protection of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, had confirmed his long-held belief that Imran Khan had been a "foreign agent".

Addressing a press conference, he said 60 US Members of Parliament had written to the US Secretary of State that Imran Khan should be given protection from the actions taken against him.

Maulana Fazl said that Imran Khan had previously waved a letter claiming it was from America, intended to topple his government. However, he added, the recent letter revealed the truth that he himself was a "foreign agent".

He claimed that "Imran Khan was launched in Pakistan as part of an international agenda and a special plan by external forces to destroy the country".

The events of May 9 reinforced that notion, as PTI workers vandalized public and private property, proving that whose agent Imran was and whose agenda he was working on, he said, adding that the nexus of Imran Khan's "backers had been exposed".

Maulana Fazl pointed out that PTI supporters rampaged across the country, attacking national institutions, military establishments, including GHQ, and desecrating holy manuscripts. Even sites of historical and cultural significance, like Bala Hissar Fort in Peshawar, were not spared, he added.

The PDM chief said ironically "Imran Khan is getting immunity from arrest in all cases, including murder".

He was playing with the Constitution but was getting protection from the courts, which was not acceptable, he added.

He said the PDM staged a demonstration to protest against "unfair and partial verdicts" as it was adversely affecting the justice system.

Maulana Fazl said, "Imran Khan, an unnecessary element in Pakistan's politics, is being protected under a special agenda to weaken the nation." Reiterating his respect for state institutions, he said," A few members of the judiciary have adopted a biased conduct, which should be rectified. We have shown our peaceful response in our demonstration," he added.

Regarding PTI's stance on the May 9 vandalism, he remarked that if the rioters were not the PTI workers, it meant that no one was supporting them. He criticized Imran Khan for disowning his own people while instigating them to riot.

Maulana Fazl denied the accusation that they were playing the "religion card," asserting that religion was their cause and goal, and they would fight for it.

He advised the PTI leadership to learn from their peaceful approach to religion and how it promoted good manners. He emphasized that they were neither extremists nor evildoers, highlighting their history of organizing 14 peaceful million marches without causing harm to even a tree.

When asked about negotiating with the PTI, he said he was personally not in favour of such talks.

To a question about ending the PDM sit-in, Maulana Fazl said the purpose of the peaceful protest was achieved within a single day.