Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) PML-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan said regarding the criticism of the US Congress' Resolution for election transparency is beyond comprehension.He said that Pakistan attaches importance to independent state and respect for expression of opinion.There are laws and independent election commission in the country to ensure the observance of the constitution and the law and election transparency, on which unnecessary criticism is political point scoring.

He said that a political party whose manifesto and narrative is only to cretisise national institutions and state policies. The act of any foreign power against the country's interest is not of any importance in support of its position that it is an affront to the integrity.Pakistan has a clear position on being a sovereign state and respecting the constitution and law.

The stance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the Congress resolution is commendable.