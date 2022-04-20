US congresswoman Ilhan Omar calls on Imran Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The picture of the meeting between Imran Khan and Ilhan has stormed into the social media.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2022) US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has called on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Bani Gala.

Ilhan Omar and Imran Khan have discussed Islamophobia and related issues during their meeting.

The Congresswoman expressed her admiration for Imran Khan, his position on and work against Islamophobia globally. IK appreciated her courageous and principled position on issues.

The picture of the meeting between both leaders have gone viral and peoole have been making different comments on it.