US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Meets With Current, Former Leaders in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Wednesday met with a number of current and former Pakistani officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his predecessor Imran Khan, during her first ever visit to the country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Wednesday met with a number of current and former Pakistani officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his predecessor Imran Khan, during her first ever visit to the country.

"Ms. Ilhan Omar, member of the US House of Representatives, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif today. Appreciating her courage of convictions and her political struggle, the Prime Minister warmly welcomed her on her first-ever visit to Pakistan," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement via Twitter.

Sharif underscored that Pakistan values its relationship with the United States and wants to further deepen bilateral cooperation, the statement said. Omar expressed hope her visit to Pakistan will help strengthen ties between the two countries, the statement added.

Omar, one of the first two Muslim women to serve in the US Congress, is on a trip around Pakistan from April 20-24 for meetings with leadership in Islamabad and visits to Lahore and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, according to the Prime Minister's office.

Omar on Wednesday also met with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chairman and former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was removed from office earlier this month in a unanimous vote of no confidence, to discuss Islamophobia and other topics.

"Ilhan expressed her admiration for Imran Khan and his position on and work against Islamophobia globally. (Khan) appreciated her courageous and principled position on issues," PTI member Shireen Mazari said via Twitter.

Omar also met with Pakistani President Arif Alvi and discussed the fight against Islamophobia and the situation in Palestine and Kashmir. Alvi said via Twitter that he expressed the need for the United States and Pakistan to come closer together.