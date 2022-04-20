UrduPoint.com

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Meets With Current, Former Leaders In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2022 | 09:25 PM

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Meets With Current, Former Leaders in Pakistan

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Wednesday met with a number of current and former Pakistani officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his predecessor Imran Khan, during her first ever visit to the country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Wednesday met with a number of current and former Pakistani officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his predecessor Imran Khan, during her first ever visit to the country.

"Ms. Ilhan Omar, member of the US House of Representatives, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif today. Appreciating her courage of convictions and her political struggle, the Prime Minister warmly welcomed her on her first-ever visit to Pakistan," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement via Twitter.

Sharif underscored that Pakistan values its relationship with the United States and wants to further deepen bilateral cooperation, the statement said. Omar expressed hope her visit to Pakistan will help strengthen ties between the two countries, the statement added.

Omar, one of the first two Muslim women to serve in the US Congress, is on a trip around Pakistan from April 20-24 for meetings with leadership in Islamabad and visits to Lahore and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, according to the Prime Minister's office.

Omar on Wednesday also met with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chairman and former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was removed from office earlier this month in a unanimous vote of no confidence, to discuss Islamophobia and other topics.

"Ilhan expressed her admiration for Imran Khan and his position on and work against Islamophobia globally. (Khan) appreciated her courageous and principled position on issues," PTI member Shireen Mazari said via Twitter.

Omar also met with Pakistani President Arif Alvi and discussed the fight against Islamophobia and the situation in Palestine and Kashmir. Alvi said via Twitter that he expressed the need for the United States and Pakistan to come closer together.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Palestine Vote Twitter Visit United States Azad Jammu And Kashmir April Congress Women Muslim From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Netherlands Withholds Data on Military Aid to Ukra ..

Netherlands Withholds Data on Military Aid to Ukraine Over Security Concerns - C ..

3 minutes ago
 NATO Doing Their Best to Protract Active Phase of ..

NATO Doing Their Best to Protract Active Phase of Operation in Ukraine - Moscow

3 minutes ago
 European Parliament Committee Agrees on USB Type-C ..

European Parliament Committee Agrees on USB Type-C As EU Common Charger Standard

3 minutes ago
 Illegal plots allotment case: Court reserves verdi ..

Illegal plots allotment case: Court reserves verdict on acquittal pleas of Asif ..

5 minutes ago
 Talks With Ukraine Depend on Kiev's Readiness for ..

Talks With Ukraine Depend on Kiev's Readiness for Russia's Demands - Lavrov to C ..

5 minutes ago
 Wimbledon ban Russian and Belarusian players from ..

Wimbledon ban Russian and Belarusian players from 2022 tournament

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.