US Consul General appreciates students for grooming English language skill

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :US Consul General to Lahore Colleen Crenwelge gave away certificates to 75 students who participated in English language skills programme "English Works" here on Tuesday.

The programme aimed at improving job related language ability, develop public speaking and leadership skills.

The six month language course was funded by U.S government to education for Skills Development Association (ESDA) at Bahauddin Zakariya University.

In Punjab, the United States has supported the participation of 5675 students in English Works and English Access programmes.

Crenwelge while addressing the certificate distribution ceremony lauded students for successfully achieving the language skills. She said that students linguistic and leadership skills had improved remarkably.

She said that "English Works" was one of the best programme of United States, not only in Pakistan but also across the world.

The language programme was a long standing partnership between the both friendly countries, USA and Pakistan, she observed.

She also thanked teachers and others for their remarkable contribution in equipping students with English language skills.

Vice Chancellor Dr Tariq Mehmood Ansari also spoke and thanked United States for providing opportunity to students to improve their language skills.

He said that the programme would facilitate students in many ways, including personality development, creation of leadership qualities, entrepreneurship etc.

CEO ESDA Hammad Haseeb, US Consul Official Elibeth Lee, Muhammad Iqbal, Haider Hassan, Professor Dr Akhtar Saeed, Dr Naveed and many others were also present in the ceremony.