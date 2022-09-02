US Consul General believes role of journalism vital in strengthening democracies

United States Consul General at the Consulate in Lahore William K. Makaneole has said that journalists hold leaders and organizations accountable and their role is vital in strengthening democracies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :United States Consul General at the Consulate in Lahore William K. Makaneole has said that journalists hold leaders and organizations accountable and their role is vital in strengthening democracies.

Speaking during closing ceremony of a five-day media training course 'Fact Checking: Countering Fake News in Modern Media for Supporting Democracies' here on Friday, he said access to up-to-date and accurate information is key in a democracy and the media connects people to larger issues and the world around them.

The five-day media training was conducted by Pakistan-U.S. Alumni Network (PUAN), U.S. Mission in Pakistan and the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USFEP) at the Forman Christian College (FCC). Some 40 senior and emerging journalists from across the country attended media training.

The participants, all alumni of U.S. government-funded exchanges, received in-depth mentorship and training to scale up their ideas and initiatives to combat fake news and disinformation.They also received training on ethical journalism and publishing skills to support safer societies regionally and nationally.

Makaneole said, "Journalists provide a voice for people who otherwise would be unheard and their work is vital for good governance and a stable society." The Consul General congratulated the participants for successfully completing the program and urged them to improve the quality of journalism and public discourse in their local communities.

Makaneole also noted that this year marks the 75th anniversary of United States Pakistan relationship, which he called a partnership based on shared interests, common goals, and an expanding trade and investment relationship between the countries.He lauded the critical role that PUAN plays in strengthening people-to people ties between the United States and Pakistan, and applauded Forman for its world-class expertise and innovative training that is a model for fortifying the media in Pakistan.

FCC, a chartered University, Rector Dr. Jonathan Addleton noted the value of the program for its participants."FCCU is delighted to partner with the PUAN for this important event, one that emphasizes fact-based approaches to journalism as a viable approach for countering fake news," he said.