US Consul General Calls On Administrator KMC

American Consul General in Karachi Robert Silberstein called on Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Thursday at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) building here and discussed matters of mutual interests

American Economic Unit Chief Ms Crsitie Di Lasico was also present on the occasion, said a statement.

Talking to the Administrator, Silberstein said that America would cooperate in education, health and infrastructure sectors in Karachi.

He also offered his country's support for uplifting parks and libraries in the port city.

The Administrator welcomed American Consul General and his team on their visit and said the United States is Pakistan's friend country and both the countries are cooperating with each other in different sectors.

He said that two cities in America were declared as 'sister cities' of Karachi, adding that the people want cooperation between the two countries to be expanded.

Shallwani said that Karachi is seventh biggest city of the world and also thanked the American Counsel General for offering his country's support in different sectors.

He said that infrastructure development was essential for mega cities like Karachi and without it the people could not be facilitated.

"Karachi has unique importance for the investors across the globe due to its geographical situation. It has two ports and an international airport. Many offices of multi national companies and head offices of national and international banks are situated in the city".

The Administrator said that four industrial zones of Karachi are contributing major chunk in the country's economy, adding that they were taking measures to improve infrastructure in the zones.

Later, the American Counsel General also visited the historical KMC building and also saw clock tower. He had glimpse of the city from roof of the building.

On the occasion, Shallwani presented Sindhi Ajrak and shield to Silberstein.

