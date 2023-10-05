US Consul General calls on CM Naqvi

(@FahadShabbir)

US Consul General Ms. Kristin K. Hawkins deputed in Lahore met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi here on Thursday in which matters pertaining to mutual interests, promotion of bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in various sectors were discussed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) US Consul General Ms. Kristin K. Hawkins deputed in Lahore met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi here on Thursday in which matters pertaining to mutual interests, promotion of bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in various sectors were discussed.

The American Consul General lauded steps being taken by the Punjab government under the leadership of CM Mohsin Naqvi with regard to restoration and renovation of religious places especially of historical buildings. The American Consul General stated that the Punjab government is doing an appreciable work in order to safeguard and protect the religious and cultural heritage.

CM Mohsin Naqvi while talking with the American Consul General underscored that all citizens including the minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan according to the constitution.

"We have chalked out a comprehensive plan for the restoration of religious and historical buildings." CM Mohsin Naqvi outlined that the Punjab government is vigorously pursuing its uniform agenda of progress by making the welfare and prosperity of the people as its focal point.

The American Consul General while talking to the CM underlined that 'we would further promote cooperation in various sectors with the Punjab government'.

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Deputy Commissioner Lahore and officials of American Consulate were also present on the occasion.