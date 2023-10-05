Open Menu

US Consul General Calls On CM Naqvi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2023 | 08:25 PM

US Consul General calls on CM Naqvi

US Consul General Ms. Kristin K. Hawkins deputed in Lahore met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi here on Thursday in which matters pertaining to mutual interests, promotion of bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in various sectors were discussed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) US Consul General Ms. Kristin K. Hawkins deputed in Lahore met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi here on Thursday in which matters pertaining to mutual interests, promotion of bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in various sectors were discussed.

The American Consul General lauded steps being taken by the Punjab government under the leadership of CM Mohsin Naqvi with regard to restoration and renovation of religious places especially of historical buildings. The American Consul General stated that the Punjab government is doing an appreciable work in order to safeguard and protect the religious and cultural heritage.

CM Mohsin Naqvi while talking with the American Consul General underscored that all citizens including the minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan according to the constitution.

"We have chalked out a comprehensive plan for the restoration of religious and historical buildings." CM Mohsin Naqvi outlined that the Punjab government is vigorously pursuing its uniform agenda of progress by making the welfare and prosperity of the people as its focal point.

The American Consul General while talking to the CM underlined that 'we would further promote cooperation in various sectors with the Punjab government'.

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Deputy Commissioner Lahore and officials of American Consulate were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Progress All

Recent Stories

Sharjah and Indian Chambers discuss collaborative ..

Sharjah and Indian Chambers discuss collaborative initiatives to enhance bilater ..

1 minute ago
 Ashrafi, George discuss Jaranwala incident

Ashrafi, George discuss Jaranwala incident

6 minutes ago
 High-Level meeting strengthens economic ties betwe ..

High-Level meeting strengthens economic ties between Pakistan, Kazakhstan

6 minutes ago
 Inter-provincial Education Conference on October 1 ..

Inter-provincial Education Conference on October 16

6 minutes ago
 Quetta reports another Congo virus case

Quetta reports another Congo virus case

6 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues decrees forming Boards ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decrees forming Boards of Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing ..

16 minutes ago
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of 4t ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of 4th Mohamed bin Zayed Award for ..

16 minutes ago
 More scholarships for UAF students

More scholarships for UAF students

14 minutes ago
 PCCC to celebrate WCD to raise awareness about par ..

PCCC to celebrate WCD to raise awareness about paramount, importance

9 minutes ago
 Manual challan method to be converted to e-challan ..

Manual challan method to be converted to e-challan system by Oct 1

9 minutes ago
 Mercy Corps all out for preventing Tuberculosis in ..

Mercy Corps all out for preventing Tuberculosis in country

9 minutes ago
 Police ordered to intensify crackdown against ille ..

Police ordered to intensify crackdown against illegal immigrants, street crimes

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan