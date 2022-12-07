UrduPoint.com

US Consul General Calls On CM Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2022 | 10:47 PM

US Consul General calls on CM Punjab

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi met with US Consul General Mr. William K.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and former Federal minister Moonis Elahi met with US Consul General Mr. William K. Makaneole in which matters pertaining to mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations, and extending cooperation in various sectors came under discussion.

MNA Hussain Elahi, CS Abdullah Khan Sumbal, former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar, Secretary P&D and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The US Consul General lauded CM Parvez Elahi's steps being taken to establish new districts in Punjab. He welcomed the important development with regard to the agreement being made to declare USA State California and Punjab as sister states, adding that this agreement would be signed soon. He said the agreement would enhance trade, economic and business relations between Punjab and California, adding that bilateral investment would also increase between Punjab and California.

The Chief Minister stated that relations in education, health, IT, environment and culture sectors would be promoted. This agreement would further augment bilateral relations between Punjab and California, the CM said and apprised that a special cell had been established in the P&D board and a steering committee had been chalked out.

CM Parvez Elahi thanked America for extending their financial assistance for the flood affectees. He revealed, "Our government is building houses for the flood affectees and handing them over as well." The losses incurred to the livestock and fields had also been redressed, he said and added that the flood affectees were being provided free solar tube wells and development projects were ongoing in Punjab.

He said, "Punjab is a most suitable province with regard to investment. We have formulated a policy to give on lease uncultivated land on 30 years period." The Chief Minister stated that the investors would be given this land free of cost and the investors could benefit from this facility. Four new districts had been established in Punjab in order to devolve authority at the grassroots level, the CM said, adding that not only employment opportunities had been generated in these new districts but the problems of the masses were also being resolved at their doorsteps. New districts had been established by keeping in mind the needs of the masses.

He said new industrial zones had been set up in Punjab and one window operation had been launched for the investors in these new industrial zones. He said, "Our government has launched an elevated expressway project in Lahore and the citizens will have easy access to the motorway with the completion of this project." He said, "Pakistan is a peaceful country and we want cordial relations with our neighbouring countries." All citizens including minorities had equal right according to the constitution in Pakistan, the CM concluded.

The US Consul General stated, "We will further enhance cooperation with the Punjab government in various sectors."The Political and Economic Chief of US Consulate Ms Kathleen Gibilisco and Political Specialist Sadaf Saad were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Lahore Chief Minister Business Chief Minister Punjab Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Flood Motorway Moonis Elahi All From Government Agreement General Motors (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Past glories in squash can be regained through con ..

Past glories in squash can be regained through concerted efforts: Rear Admiral Z ..

1 minute ago
 Anti Corruption Court sends six accused on physica ..

Anti Corruption Court sends six accused on physical remand

1 minute ago
 UK, Japan Launch New Digital Partnership to Improv ..

UK, Japan Launch New Digital Partnership to Improve Tech Cooperation

1 minute ago
 Biden, Trudeau to Hold '3 Amigos' Summit With AMLO ..

Biden, Trudeau to Hold '3 Amigos' Summit With AMLO in Mexico City in January - R ..

2 minutes ago
 13 dead, 1,147 injured in 1,110 accidents in Punja ..

13 dead, 1,147 injured in 1,110 accidents in Punjab

14 minutes ago
 Sindh University to continue MA, MSc degree progra ..

Sindh University to continue MA, MSc degree programmes

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.