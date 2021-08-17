US Consul General calls on Governor

The United States (U.S.) Consul General (CG) to Karachi Rob Silberstein called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The United States (U.S.) Consul General (CG) to Karachi Rob Silberstein called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here on Tuesday.

They discussed Pak-American diplomatic and trade relations, regional situation, role of Karachi in international economy, investment and other important issues.

They also contemplated on lasting peace in the region for eradication of poverty and prosperity and protection of mutual interests with effective diplomacy.

Governor Imran Ismail on the occasion said that the economic cooperation in different fields between Pakistan and America was appreciable.

He said, 'Pakistan is moving on the right path in the present government's tenure.' He said that the freedom of Kashmiris from Indian repression and the resolution to Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK) were significant for the lasting peace in the region.

Consul General Rob Silberstein said that the United States of America was desired to see Pakistan prosperous, developing and stable country.

He said that American investors were interested in investing education and health fields.