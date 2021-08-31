US Consul General calls on Governor

UrduPoint.com

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Newly appointed US Consul General Mark Stroh called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Tuesday.

US Deputy Consul General Mathew Ference and Political/Economic Chief Aleksandra Zittle were also present on the occasion.

In the call-on, Pak-US relations, Kashmir and Afghanistan situation, investment and other matters of mutual interests came under the discussion.

Governor Imran Ismail said that Karachi was the ideal city for the investment.

He said that the country was moving towards the right direction of the development in the present government's tenure.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's policy on Covid-19 and balance between economic measures had been lauded at international level.

Governor said that lasting peace, prosperity and protection of mutual interests could be ensured in the region through the effective diplomacy.

They agreed to further strengthen steps to promote trade, investment and economic cooperation between the two countries.

