UrduPoint.com

US Consul General Calls On Governor Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2022 | 08:53 PM

US Consul General calls on governor Punjab

US Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman and discussed progress on California parliament's resolution to declare Lahore and California as sister states during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Saturday.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :US Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman and discussed progress on California parliament's resolution to declare Lahore and California as sister states during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Saturday.

Kathleen Gibilisco, Political and Economic Chief of the US Consulate Lahore was also present during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said Pakistan values its long-standing relationship with the United States of America.

He said passing of the resolution by the California Parliament to declare the province of Punjab and the American state of California as a sister state is a welcome development. He said that this agreement will help to bring the province of Punjab and the state of California closer, adding that the agreement will create opportunities to learn from each other's experiences in different fields.

Governor Punjab said that this agreement will increase the trade relations between the province of Punjab and the American state of California. He said that the agreement will strengthen people to people contact between the Punjab and the California. He further said that US cooperation with Pakistan in various fields, especially in the field of education and health, is commendable.

US Consul General William K. Makaneole said that there are vast opportunities for tourism in Pakistan.

The diplomat said bilateral cooperation in various fields including education, health and trade will be enhanced further.

Makaneole said that the signing ceremony of the agreement to declare the province of Punjab and US state of California as sister states will be held soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Resolution Governor Education Punjab Parliament Progress United States From Agreement

Recent Stories

Legendary jockey Dettori to retire after 2023 seas ..

Legendary jockey Dettori to retire after 2023 season

3 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister exposed ugly face of Modi regime ..

Foreign Minister exposed ugly face of Modi regime before world: Changaiz Jamali

3 minutes ago
 Bilawal interpreted world pacifists' sentiments by ..

Bilawal interpreted world pacifists' sentiments by unveiling Indian atrocities: ..

3 minutes ago
 German Police Recover Part of Haul From 2019 Green ..

German Police Recover Part of Haul From 2019 Green Vault Museum Burglary - Autho ..

3 minutes ago
 Germany finds most items from 2019 jewelry heist: ..

Germany finds most items from 2019 jewelry heist: police

19 minutes ago
 Youthful Ahmed appears leader in Pakistan Open Gol ..

Youthful Ahmed appears leader in Pakistan Open Golf Championship

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.