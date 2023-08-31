Open Menu

US Consul General Calls On Governor Punjab

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2023 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Newly-appointed United States (US) Consul General in Lahore Kristin K. Hawkins called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed education, trade, climate change and Jaranwala incident during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Thursday.

The Punjab Governor welcomed the incumbent Consul General Ms. Hawkins to Lahore and expressed his best wishes for her successful tenure. US Consulate Lahore's Political and Economic Chief Nickolas Katsakis was also present during the meeting.

Muhammad Balighur Rehman hailed the role of former Consul General William K. Makaneole in the passage of legislation to declare Punjab and California as sister states.

He stressed the need for enhancing cooperation in the trade, agriculture and climate sectors between both the countries. He also condemned the incidents of torching of houses of the Christian community and desecration of the holy Quran in Jaranwala. He said that Muslims embraced their Christian brethren after the incident and opened doors of their houses and mosques for them.

He said the Punjab government restored the damaged churches and handed them over in a better condition than before, adding the government gave compensation to the effectees to repair their homes.

Balighur Rehman said the whole nation was unanimous that there was no place for such incidents of intolerance and hatred in the society, adding that people from all walks of life have condemned these despicable happenings.

He further said that he, as chancellor of public sector universities, had formed seven consortia at the universities including one on climate change, adding US and Pakistani universities could work on common projects to fight challenges of climate change.

The Punjab Governor also informed the US diplomat of the problems faced by the businessmen and students in getting the US visa and sought her role in redressal of the problem.

The incumbent US Consul General to Lahore Kristin K. Hawkins evinced keen interest in consortium on climate change at the public sector universities. She said that Punjab and the US governmentcould work together to defeat climate change challenges.

Kristin Hawkins said strengthening people to people contacts was her priority.

More Stories From Pakistan