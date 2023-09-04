Open Menu

US Consul General Calls On KP Chief Secretary

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2023 | 11:13 PM

US Consul General calls on KP Chief Secretary

The newly appointed US Consul General in Peshawar, Shante Moore, called on Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The newly appointed US Consul General in Peshawar, Shante Moore, called on Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary on Monday.

During the introductory meeting, bilateral cooperation in different areas came under discussion.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Recent Stories

Return of Sultan AlNeyadi...an exceptional space a ..

Return of Sultan AlNeyadi...an exceptional space achievement: Abdullah bin Zayed

57 minutes ago
 Amb. Masood Khan discusses water resource manageme ..

Amb. Masood Khan discusses water resource management with US lawmaker

2 hours ago
 Governor for provision of basic facilities to peop ..

Governor for provision of basic facilities to people at doorsteps

2 hours ago
 Defence Day to be observed with zeal: Achkzai

Defence Day to be observed with zeal: Achkzai

2 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi appeals parents to vaccinate childr ..

Shaheen Afridi appeals parents to vaccinate children against Polio

2 hours ago
 Pakistani nation, Army frustrated Indian aggressio ..

Pakistani nation, Army frustrated Indian aggression in 1965 war with full vigor: ..

2 hours ago
AlNeyadi achieved inspiring journey for every Emir ..

AlNeyadi achieved inspiring journey for every Emirati and Arab: Ajman Ruler

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of P ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia announces establishment of Global Wat ..

Saudi Arabia announces establishment of Global Water Organisation

2 hours ago
 UN urgently seeks $1 bln aid for Sudan conflict re ..

UN urgently seeks $1 bln aid for Sudan conflict refugees

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of Prince ..

RAK Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah

2 hours ago
 "We are united for country's betterment": Jahangir ..

"We are united for country's betterment": Jahangir Tareen

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan