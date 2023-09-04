US Consul General calls on KP Chief Secretary

The newly appointed US Consul General in Peshawar, Shante Moore, called on Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The newly appointed US Consul General in Peshawar, Shante Moore, called on Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary on Monday.

During the introductory meeting, bilateral cooperation in different areas came under discussion.