US Consul General Calls On Mayor Karachi
Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2024 | 09:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) United States Consul General, Scott Urbom, on Thursday called on the Mayor of Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, at the head office of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.
The US Consul General congratulated Barrister Murtaza Wahab on becoming the Mayor of Karachi and expressed his best wishes regarding the city's development and progress.
During the meeting, they had detailed discussions on matters of mutual interest.
Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab stated that Houston has been designated as a twin city of Karachi.
He emphasized that Karachi is Pakistan’s economic hub and the largest city, home to several industrial zones, an international airport, and two major ports, the continuous increase in Karachi's population and the attractive opportunities for business and investment have significantly enhanced the city’s industrial and commercial activities. However, he acknowledged that, like all major metropolitan cities, Karachi faces political and administrative challenges.
He pointed out the lack of a master plan for the city and the immense pressure from its growing population. Key issues include water supply and drainage, health and sanitation, transportation, education, and infrastructure development, all of which the current government is focusing on, with various development projects underway across different districts of Karachi, he said.
He highlighted that Karachi’s water pipeline system is over 50 years old, yet the city's expansion and population growth have been enormous. Work is ongoing on the Hub Canal project to address water shortages, and a desalination process has also been initiated to meet the needs of industrial zones, he said.
The Mayor Karachi mentioned that 80 to 90 percent of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's budget is spent on salaries and allowances. He emphasized that the payment of municipal taxes by the public helps facilitate developmental work.
He is making efforts to stabilize the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to provide better and quality municipal services to citizens.
He noted that due to a strong working relationship with the Sindh government, provincial assistance is being provided for several development projects in Karachi.
The Pakistan People's Party holds a majority in the elected council of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, which consists of 365 members, and for the first time, transgender individuals have been granted representation in the city council.
The Mayor reiterated that the Pakistan People's Party aims for economic improvement and is a liberal-minded political party that enjoys strong public support. He stated that minorities in Karachi are granted complete rights and treated equally.
The US Consul General Scott Urbom, mentioned that this is his first assignment in Pakistan and that he is pleased to be in Karachi.
He highlighted the longstanding friendly relations between Pakistan and the US, noting that the US provides substantial support to Pakistan across various sectors.
He expressed optimism that the relations between the two countries will strengthen in the coming days, paving the way for new avenues of mutual cooperation.
The Mayor Karachi thanked the US Consul General for his visit to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and expressed hope for continued contact and collaboration with the US consulate in the future.
