US Consul General Calls On Multan Commissioner
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 07:36 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) United States Consul General in Lahore Ms. Kristin K. Hawkins called on Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan at his office on Tuesday.
During the meeting, matters pertaining to development initiatives and of mutual interest came under discussion, says an official release. Commissioner Khan highlighted the importance of culture and heritage of the City of Saints and said that the provincial government led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was taking practical steps to promote tourism and initiatives meant for welfare of people.
He informed the US Consul General that the government has decided to preserve the ancient heritage and culture of this area and a sum of Rs 2.5 billion was being spent to upgrade the historical Qasim Fort and it's surroundings.
He said that a food street would be developed at the historical site located on the highest mound in the heart of the city to provide quality recreation facilities to people.
He said that nations protect their heritage and Multan was the custodian of one of the oldest culture and heritage.
He said that culture of any area always reflects colours from its past traditions and culture. He also briefed the US official on special initiatives to upgrade health facilities and modernisation of the traffic management system and roads expansion.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the commissioner presented a souvenir to the US consul general.
