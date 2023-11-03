US consul general calls on Punjab CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) US Consul General Ms Kirstin K Hawkins called on Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest, including collaboration across various sectors, with a particular focus on addressing the smog issue.

Both explored opportunities to boost investment, enhance cooperation in agriculture and tourism and collaborate on restoring historical landmarks.

CM Naqvi welcomed American support for restoration of historical buildings in the province. He expressed his commitment to strengthening the excellent relations between Pakistan and the US. He articulated the desire to foster bilateral ties under an agreement declaring Punjab and California as sister states.

The CM highlighted that the increase in smog levels in Lahore and other cities was attributed to the extensive burning of crop residues in the neighboring country. As a response, he announced the imposition of a smog emergency and the mandatory requirement of masks for students in schools as a preventive measure. Every possible effort was being taken to mitigate the impact of smog, he concluded.

The consul general assured furthering the cooperation between the United States and the Punjab government, across various domains.

Provincial Minister Amir Mir, Chief Secretary, IG police, Chairman Planning & Development, ACS (Home) and others were also present.