Open Menu

US Consul General Calls On Punjab CM

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2023 | 05:40 PM

US consul general calls on Punjab CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) US Consul General Ms Kirstin K Hawkins called on Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest, including collaboration across various sectors, with a particular focus on addressing the smog issue.

Both explored opportunities to boost investment, enhance cooperation in agriculture and tourism and collaborate on restoring historical landmarks.

CM Naqvi welcomed American support for restoration of historical buildings in the province. He expressed his commitment to strengthening the excellent relations between Pakistan and the US. He articulated the desire to foster bilateral ties under an agreement declaring Punjab and California as sister states.

The CM highlighted that the increase in smog levels in Lahore and other cities was attributed to the extensive burning of crop residues in the neighboring country. As a response, he announced the imposition of a smog emergency and the mandatory requirement of masks for students in schools as a preventive measure. Every possible effort was being taken to mitigate the impact of smog, he concluded.

The consul general assured furthering the cooperation between the United States and the Punjab government, across various domains.

Provincial Minister Amir Mir, Chief Secretary, IG police, Chairman Planning & Development, ACS (Home) and others were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Police Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture United States Agreement

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi holds meeting with PCB chairman

Shahid Afridi holds meeting with PCB chairman

10 minutes ago
 UN alarmed by escalating violence in the West Bank

UN alarmed by escalating violence in the West Bank

38 seconds ago
 UAE flag a symbol of the country&#039;s strength a ..

UAE flag a symbol of the country&#039;s strength and unity: RAK Ruler

10 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Netherland set 180-run target ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Netherland set 180-run target for Afghanistan

18 minutes ago
 Commissioner Sibi Division visits DHQ Hospital Der ..

Commissioner Sibi Division visits DHQ Hospital Dera Bugti

39 seconds ago
 PITB Participates in National Workshop for Pakista ..

PITB Participates in National Workshop for Pakistan Animal Identification & Trac ..

22 minutes ago
Bilawal on the moon for election date

Bilawal on the moon for election date

37 minutes ago
 Flag Day inspires unity, cohesion, sense of belong ..

Flag Day inspires unity, cohesion, sense of belonging to homeland, highlights pe ..

40 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Wa ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Wahat Al Karama to mark UAE Flag ..

40 minutes ago
 European stocks steady before US jobs data

European stocks steady before US jobs data

41 seconds ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Singaporean FM discuss regiona ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Singaporean FM discuss regional developments

2 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed underscores importance of UAE ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed underscores importance of UAE Flag as symbol of national un ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan