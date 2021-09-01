US Consul General calls on Punjab Governor

The newly appointed United States Consul General to Lahore William K Makaneole called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed Pak-US relations, and matters of mutual interest during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The newly appointed United States Consul General to Lahore William K Makaneole called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed Pak-US relations, and matters of mutual interest during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Punjab Governor said Pakistan values its relations with United States of America, acknowledging the fact that US had played a significant role in health, agriculture and education sectors besides helping in economic progress of the country.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) government was providing full security and all facilities to the foreign investors and tourists in the country including Punjab.

Chaudhry Sarwar said Pakistan had rendered great sacrifices in rooting out terrorism and ensuring peace in the region, adding that Pakistan played its role in Afghan peace process.

He said Pakistan wanted durable peace in Afghanistan while government in Afghanistan should be made as per the wishes of people of Afghanistan.

The Governor Punjab termed resolution of Kashmir issue imperative for maintaining peace in the region.

He also apprised the US Diplomat of the efforts of Punjab Government for providing clean drinking water to the people under Aab-e-Pak Authority.

He said that water filtration plants were being set up in the urban and rural areas of province and 8 million people would be provided potable water by the end of this year.

The US Consul General appreciated clean drinking water projects and the government strategy to deal with coronavirus pandemic.

Makaneole also admired the public welfare agenda of the government, efforts to stamp out terrorismand establishment of peace in the region and vowed to play his role in cementing ties between thetwo countries.