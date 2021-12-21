US consul general calls on Punjab law minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :United States (US) Consul General in Lahore William Macnoele Tuesday called on Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat in the Punjab Assembly during which legislation process and the law and order situation in Punjab was discussed.

The minister said the Punjab government had so far enacted record legislation, while law and order situation in the province was satisfactory.

He said that those responsible for the Sialkot tragedy would be awarded maximum punishment under the law for which the police and public prosecution department had been directed to submit flawless challan within 30 days.

He said that such steps were being taken so that no one would dare to commit such mischief in future.

The US consul general said that the steps taken by the Punjab government to eradicate terrorism and extremism were commendable. He said law enforcing agencies were also doing laudable work to curb extremism.

He said that the US would continue its support for the development of education, health and other social sectors in Pakistan.