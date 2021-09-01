UrduPoint.com

US Consul General Calls On Speaker Punjab Assembly

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 09:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The newly appointed United States (US) Consul General (CG) of Lahore William K Makaneole called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and discussed Pak-US relations, parliamentary affairs and matters of mutual interest during a meeting at the assembly chamber here on Wednesday.

CG William Makaneole visited the new house of the Punjab Assembly and felicitated Speaker Punjab Assembly on making the new building operational in the shortest possible time.

The Consul General was briefed on the parliamentary proceedings and public welfare legislation by the provincial legislature.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, speaking on the occasion, said vast investment opportunities exist in the energy, livestock and agriculture sectors in the country.

He said Pakistan was desirous of peace in the region and was a partner in all peace efforts across the globe, adding that Pakistan had played its formative role in establishment of peace in all parts of the world including Afghanistan.

US Consul General hailed Pakistan's efforts to eradicate terrorism in the region. He said Pakistan's role in world peace had always been commendable.

CG Makaneole said the United States gives great importance to its relations with Pakistan, adding that the relations between the two countries span over decades.

