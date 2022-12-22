UrduPoint.com

US Consul General Cuts Christmas Cake At Lahore Museum

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2022 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :United States (US) Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole cut Christmas cake among the Christian staff of the Lahore Museum during a ceremony at the museum here on Thursday.

The staff from Pakistan Bible Society also attended the ceremony.

US Consul General Makaneole felicitated the audience on the advent of Christmas and wished all a safe holiday season, adding that Christmas is about sharing love with each other.

The diplomat said Pakistan and the US share strong cultural ties and this museum makes this possible, adding that many exhibits at this museum are a direct reflection of how important our ties are.

"The exhibits here also show cultural and religious diversity in Pakistan and we hope of peaceful coexistence of all religions in this great country- Pakistan," Makaneole said.

He said that United States values its strong relations with Pakistan, adding this year is more significant as US and Pakistan celebrate 75 years of friendship. He said "We are all committed to working towards an economically strong and prosperous Pakistan."CG Makaneole thanked Director Museum Muhammad Usman and Deputy Director Asim Rizwan for inviting him to the ceremony which, in itself, is reflective of religious diversity.

Later, Consul General William K. Makaneole was presented a memento. Public Affairs Officer (PAO) US Consulate Bryce A. Isham was also present.

