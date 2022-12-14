UrduPoint.com

US Consul General Delegation Visits ACE Directorate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 02:00 PM

US Consul General delegation visits ACE Directorate

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :A delegation of American Counsel General visited the Regional Directorate office Anti-corruption here on Wednesday.

According to Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) sources, the delegation under the supervision of William K. McNeul, visited the ACE Regional Directorate Sargodha where Regional Director Asma Ejaz Cheema welcomed the delegation.

She gave a detailed briefing on all procedures of launching a complaint in anti-corruption department and how to submit challan in the court. She said that her department launched a campaign at school level to raise awareness among the younger generation about the menace of corruption and urging them to support the department in eradicating corruption from the society.

Apart from educational institutions, the awareness campaign was going on through print, electronic media and especially APP and Radio, she added.

The Regional Director also briefed about the performance of ACE Sargodha and said the department was carrying out operations without any discrimination against corrupt elements on daily basis.

Asma Ejaz Cheema further said that ACE Sargodha had retrieved hundreds of acres of state land from squatters and land mafias as well.

The US delegation appreciated the performance of ACE Sargodha and hoped that thedepartment would continue necessary operations against corrupt elements and continueto play its key role in eradicating corruption from Pakistan.

