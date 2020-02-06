UrduPoint.com
Us Consul General Discusses Bilateral Issues With Punjab Chief Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 05:48 PM

US Consul General in Lahore Ms Catherine Rodrigues met Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan at his Civil Secretariat office on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :US Consul General in Lahore Ms Catherine Rodrigues met Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan at his Civil Secretariat office on Thursday.

Promotion of bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

The chief secretary said that there were vast business opportunities in Punjab and work on economic zones in the province was continuing under the supervision of Industries Department. He said that efforts were being made to improve governance and performance of departments, adding that process of digitization had been initiated to ensure transparency in the system.

Ms Catherine Rodrigues said her country gives great importance to its relations with Pakistan and is willing to bolster bilateral ties. She also assured the chief secretary of full support in progress of the province.

Souvenirs were exchanged at the end of the meeting.

Political and Economic Chief Barry Junker was also present.

