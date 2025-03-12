US Consul General Discusses Punjab Law, Order With Home Secretary
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) US Consul General Kristin K Hawkins called on Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal at his office at the Civil Secretariat and discussed law and order situation in the province, professional capabilities of security agencies, and issues of mutual interest.
The US consul general congratulated the home secretary on the peaceful conduct of the Champions Trophy.
The home secretary said that under the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Punjab was being made safer through the use of technology. Over the past year, 150-year-old laws had been updated to align with modern requirements. He added that law enforcement agencies had been equipped with modern tools, and criminal data has been digitised. Additionally, institutions such as the Crime Control Department and PIRA are being developed to meet contemporary security needs.
Mengal also shared that Punjab is establishing 14 advanced checkpoints to enhance inter-provincial border security. Over the past year, significant efforts have been made in prison reforms, with measures being taken for the rehabilitation of inmates.
The consul general expressed condolences over the tragic Jaffer Express incident. In response, Noor-ul-Amin Mengal assured that they remain in constant contact with the Balochistan government regarding the unfortunate event and are committed to thwarting the nefarious plans of anti-state elements.
The meeting was also attended by Special Home Secretary Fazal Rahman, Additional Secretary Prisons Asim Raza, and Additional Secretary Internal Security Ehsan Jamali.
Recent Stories
Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ordeal
Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strategic Retreat
Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 2024, marking 40 percent surge
Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savings performance contract
Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir of Pakistan Navy Promoted to t ..
Ma’an releases its community contribution report
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates Emirati Doctor’s Day
Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run bookshop in East Jerusalem
UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation
90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved during 2024: ADRA
89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business C ..
Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February
More Stories From Pakistan
-
US consul general discusses Punjab law, order with home secretary6 minutes ago
-
Arrangements underway to improve public transport: commissioner6 minutes ago
-
Authority instructors inspected CNG stations and petrol pumps6 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness drive in full swing in Jhelum under 'Suthra Punjab'6 minutes ago
-
2 held for pickpocketing in metro bus, stolen money recovered6 minutes ago
-
'Good Touch, Bad Touch' awareness to be included in school curricula6 minutes ago
-
Punjabi Culture Festival rescheduled to April 14: Azma6 minutes ago
-
Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ordeal11 minutes ago
-
Shrajeel condemns terrorist attack on Jaffer Express16 minutes ago
-
35 properties sealed in crackdown on property tax defaulters26 minutes ago
-
AC inspects cleanliness campaign26 minutes ago
-
DPM urges all concerned to fast-track conversion of agricultural tube wells to solar power26 minutes ago