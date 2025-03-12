Open Menu

US Consul General Discusses Punjab Law, Order With Home Secretary

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 05:40 PM

US consul general discusses Punjab law, order with home secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) US Consul General Kristin K Hawkins called on Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal at his office at the Civil Secretariat and discussed law and order situation in the province, professional capabilities of security agencies, and issues of mutual interest.

The US consul general congratulated the home secretary on the peaceful conduct of the Champions Trophy.

The home secretary said that under the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Punjab was being made safer through the use of technology. Over the past year, 150-year-old laws had been updated to align with modern requirements. He added that law enforcement agencies had been equipped with modern tools, and criminal data has been digitised. Additionally, institutions such as the Crime Control Department and PIRA are being developed to meet contemporary security needs.

Mengal also shared that Punjab is establishing 14 advanced checkpoints to enhance inter-provincial border security. Over the past year, significant efforts have been made in prison reforms, with measures being taken for the rehabilitation of inmates.

The consul general expressed condolences over the tragic Jaffer Express incident. In response, Noor-ul-Amin Mengal assured that they remain in constant contact with the Balochistan government regarding the unfortunate event and are committed to thwarting the nefarious plans of anti-state elements.

The meeting was also attended by Special Home Secretary Fazal Rahman, Additional Secretary Prisons Asim Raza, and Additional Secretary Internal Security Ehsan Jamali.

Recent Stories

Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ord ..

Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ordeal

11 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strat ..

Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strategic Retreat

31 minutes ago
 Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 202 ..

Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 2024, marking 40 percent surge

31 minutes ago
 Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savin ..

Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savings performance contract

46 minutes ago
 Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir ..

Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir of Pakistan Navy Promoted to t ..

48 minutes ago
 Ma’an releases its community contribution report

Ma’an releases its community contribution report

1 hour ago

Frontline Heroes Office celebrates Emirati Doctor’s Day

1 hour ago
 Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run booksho ..

Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run bookshop in East Jerusalem

2 hours ago
 UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary ..

UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation

2 hours ago
 90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved dur ..

90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved during 2024: ADRA

2 hours ago
 89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's Na ..

89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business C ..

3 hours ago
 Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in ..

Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan