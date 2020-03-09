US Consul General in Karachi visits Central Depository Company

A delegation from the US Consulate in Karachi, headed by Mr. Rob Silberstein, US Consul General in Karachi visited the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC)

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020) A delegation from the US Consulate in Karachi, headed by Mr. Rob Silberstein, US Consul General in Karachi visited the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC). Representatives of leading Pakistani corporates and US Businesses in Pakistan attended this event.

Mr. Moin M. Fudda, Chairman CDC Board of Directors, welcomed the delegation and spoke about the long term bilateral relations between US & Pakistan while stressing on the need to foster greater ties on business and trade initiatives. Mr. Badiuddin Akber, CEO-CDC, while giving an overview on the Pakistan Capital Market landscape and CDC’s key role in its development, while highlighting the association between CDC and its counterparts from the US Capital Market.

US Consul General Rob Silberstein lauded CDC on its achievements in transforming the Pakistani Capital Market. He said that “It is vital to take concrete steps to bring our two economies closer together for the benefit of both countries. The fact that so much of Pakistan’s financial sector has been built on the close people-to-people and business- to-business ties between the U.S. and Pakistan is something that needs to be better appreciated. The U.S. and Pakistan can and should bring together expertise and technology for bigger future private sector projects as well as through more effective Public Private Partnerships.”