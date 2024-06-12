US Consul General Lahore Meets Punjab Law Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) US Consul General Lahore Kristin K Hawkins on Wednesday met Minister for Law/ Communication and Works Sohaib Ahmad Bharth at his office and discussed the matter of mutual interest.
Political Assistant Dukless and Secretary Communication and Works were also present.
The minister briefed that the Punjab government had been taking all measures for the protection of minorities living in Punjab, and it had been ensured that they must have equal progress opportunities in the province.
The Punjab government was focusing on environmental issues and plantation drive he added and further disclosed that defamation law was very much beneficial to curb the fake news and in this regard Punjab government appreciated the constructive criticism.
He further disclosed that all stakeholders were taken on board and their suggestions were considered at the time of formulation of the defamation law.
US Consul General Kristin K Hawkins appreciated the steps of the Punjab government for uplift of minorities and for combating the environmental issues. she reiterated that US would keep on supporting the Punjab government in different sectors.
