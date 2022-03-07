US Consul General launches language workshop for teachers from religious seminaries

United States Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole on Monday said that learning of English language was the key to pursuing higher education and opens up new vistas of economic self-sufficiency

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :United States Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole on Monday said that learning of English language was the key to pursuing higher education and opens up new vistas of economic self-sufficiency.

Speaking at the launch of a two-week English language training workshop for teachers of religious seminaries at a local hotel, he said the programme was a great learning opportunity which would in turn help your students become more competitive both academically and professionally.

The two-week workshop titled 'Professional Development Program for English Language Teachers for Non-Mainstream Institutes' was sponsored by the US Embassy Islamabad and would provide training to 42 English language teachers from different religious seminaries across Punjab, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

"English language is a language of international communication and one of the ways to build stronger rapport with countries around the globe", he said, adding that the teachers would explore new dimensions of English language teaching techniques during the workshop which serve them in their practical classroom work.

Makaneole said the US Embassy in Islamabad was committed to bring the non-mainstream institutions (madrassahs) as par with the mainstream educational institutions so that students could improve their lot and play their part in progress of the country.

Sahibzada Syed Usama Zia Bukhari of Al Badar Foundation, son of Allama Syed Ziaullah ShahBokhari � Chairman Muttahidda Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan, was one of the participants ofprofessional development program of the US Embassy.