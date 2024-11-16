US Consul General Meets CM’s Aide
Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2024 | 08:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The U.S. Consul General in Peshawar, Shante Moore here on Saturday met with Advisor to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Saif and discussed wide range of issues from economic development to regional stability.
Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Dr. Saif emphasized the tremendous sacrifices made by the people of KP in ongoing efforts to establish peace. “The people of this province have paid heavy price for stability,” he said adding that without sustainable peace, economic progress would remain a distant dream.
He urged the United States to take a more active role in supporting long term peace in the region.
Consul General Moore acknowledged the challenges faced by the province and highlighted the mutual benefits of a strong and stable Pakistan.
“A prosperous Pakistan is in the interest of United States and the entire region,” Moore said, reaffirming America’s commitment to aid KP in achieving its development goals.
Both sides agreed on the need for collaborative efforts to promote economic growth, enhance healthcare and improve education.
APP/mds/
