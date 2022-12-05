US Consul General meets KP Governor; discusses strengthening of bilateral ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :US Consul General in Peshawar Panfilo Marquez on Monday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali, here, at Governor House and discussed strengthening of bilateral relations between the US and Pakistani people, especially the people of KP.

The governor emphasized the importance of US cooperation and investment projects for the development of the economic zone in the province and the promotion of bilateral trade activities.

On this occasion, the governor said that in US-funded projects for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially the merged districts, the priority should be given to areas where there was a greater need to work in the field of education and commercial activities.

He said that the merged districts of the province were geographically in different forms, some districts have plains while others were hilly, adding that in plain areas the solar tube wells projects should be funded for improving cultivation while in hilly areas modern machinery and technology should be provided to tap the mineral and other natural resources to improve the livelihood of locals.

The governor called for investment in the province for socio-economic development besides bringing a clear change to the lives of the people.

Regarding the law and order situation, the governor said that the Federal government and the law enforcement agencies were jointly working to maintain peace and order throughout the country especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The US Consul General congratulated KP Governor for assuming the constitutional position and appreciated his vision for identifying priority areas in various projects of public interest in the province.

He assured to bring the priority areas of financial support as identified by the Governor and the provincial government into the notice of the US ambassador during his visit to the province.

The US Consul General thanked the governor for his hospitality.