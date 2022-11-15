UrduPoint.com

US Consul General Meets KP Minister Shaukat Yousafzai

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2022 | 07:24 PM

American Consulate General Panfilo Marquez on Tuesday met with Provincial Minister for Labour Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and discussed the ways to promote sports, culture, and tourism in the province

Minister Council Public Affairs William Ostic and Public Affairs Officer Monica Davis were also present on the occasion.

The American Consulate officials, while reiterating their support for arranging cultural activities for the youth, told the Provincial Minister that they would organize regional sports events, culture-related activities, and sessions on Fulbright scholarships in the province.

They desired to digitize the Peshawar Museum and the preservation and exchange of cultural heritage in the province.

Shaukat Yousafzai, while appreciating their efforts, said terrorism badly affected entertainment activities in the region, forcing artists either to leave the country or their professions.

He reiterated the full cooperation of the provincial government regarding the revival of sports and regional cultural activities.

Officials of the American Consulate asked the provincial government to submit proposals for priority projects on which they would provide financial support and assistance.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that by paying attention to traditional dance, food, dress, and sports, recreational activities could be promoted again in the province.

The officials of the American Consulate also informed the Provincial Minister that the American Ambassador would visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa very soon.

