US Consul General Meets PA Speaker

Wed 01st September 2021 | 10:07 PM

American Consul General Lahore William K. Makaneole on Wednesday called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Ellahi at Speaker's Chamber to discuss Pak-US relations, parliamentary and other matters of mutual interests

American Consul General William K. Makaneole also visited the newly constructed Punjab Assembly's building and congratulated the Speaker Punjab Assembly over operationalization of new PA building.

During the visit, the US Consul General was briefed about Punjab Assembly proceedings and legislation made for the welfare of people.

However, William K. Makaneole appreciated Pakistan's efforts for elimination of terrorism.

On the occasion, Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Ellahi said that Pakistan wanted peace in the region as it played a significant role in efforts for maintaining peace in the region.

Pakistan has also played responsible role during prevailing situation in Afghanistan, he said and added that there were huge investment opportunities in energy, agriculture, livestock and other sectors in Pakistan.

Later, William K. Makaneole said that United States had always attached great importance to relationswith Pakistan, adding that Pakistan's role in ensuring peace across the globe was laudable.

