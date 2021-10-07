US consul general opens Lincoln Corner in Vehari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :US Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole, after inaugurating the Vehari Lincoln Corner at the University of Education Lahore campus here, said on Thursday that there were now 19 American spaces in Pakistan which were promoting open dialogue between Pakistani and American people.

He said that Lincoln Corners were close partnerships between the US mission to Pakistan and selected institutions. These Corners provide information about the United States, English language learning opportunities, study abroad advice, cultural programmes and alumni activities, he added.

He said that visitors gain free access to Wi-Fi and current reliable information about the US through books, magazines, videos, internet databases and programme for the public.

The US envoy said, "Our goal is to share information about diversity of our country." He said that diversity was our strength and we wanted to demonstrate our enduring partnership with Pakistan, especially in support of education and vibrant exchange of ideas.

The US consul general said that it was an honour to have partnership with the University of Education to establish Pakistan's newest Lincoln Corner.

University of Education Vice Chancellor Dr Talat Naseer Pasha delivered the welcome address.

The Lincoln Corner Vehari would offer professional training and leadership development from Pakistani and American experts in entrepreneurship, innovation, inclusion, women studies and American studies.