UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S. Consul General Pays Homage To Quaid-e-Azam

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 06:30 PM

U.S. Consul General pays homage to Quaid-e-Azam

U.S. Consul General to Karachi, Robert Silberstein, having assumed his responsibility in the metropolis recently, visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and paid his respects to the founder of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :U.S. Consul General to Karachi, Robert Silberstein, having assumed his responsibility in the metropolis recently, visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and paid his respects to the founder of Pakistan.

Consul General Silberstein laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum and signed the guest book on behalf of the people of the United States.

Consul General Robert Silberstein noted that being at the mausoleum to pay his respects to the Quaid-i-Azam also offered him the opportunity to reflect upon his democratic vision of a unified Pakistan that respects diversity, religious harmony and pluralism.

"These values that we in the United States also hold very dear, are a true testament to Jinnah's greatness," he noted.

The U.S. Consul General later also visited the tombs of Liaquat Ali Khan and Ms. Fatima Jinnah.

Taking a round of the adjoining museum, he greatly appreciated the artifacts related to the life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah Fatima Jinnah Liaquat Ali Khan United States

Recent Stories

30 free sapling distribution points set up in Isla ..

1 minute ago

Almost All Key Disagreements Over Russia-Belarus I ..

1 minute ago

Rights Group Calls on Egypt to Investigate Detenti ..

1 minute ago

All Leave for Gov't Advisers in Johnson's Cabinet ..

1 minute ago

13 killed in Myanmar monsoon landslide

7 minutes ago

Pakistan a wonderful country to live: new German e ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.