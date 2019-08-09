U.S. Consul General pays homage to Quaid-e-Azam

U.S. Consul General to Karachi, Robert Silberstein, having assumed his responsibility in the metropolis recently, visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and paid his respects to the founder of Pakistan

Consul General Silberstein laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum and signed the guest book on behalf of the people of the United States.

Consul General Robert Silberstein noted that being at the mausoleum to pay his respects to the Quaid-i-Azam also offered him the opportunity to reflect upon his democratic vision of a unified Pakistan that respects diversity, religious harmony and pluralism.

"These values that we in the United States also hold very dear, are a true testament to Jinnah's greatness," he noted.

The U.S. Consul General later also visited the tombs of Liaquat Ali Khan and Ms. Fatima Jinnah.

Taking a round of the adjoining museum, he greatly appreciated the artifacts related to the life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.