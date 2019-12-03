UrduPoint.com
US Consul General, Pervaiz Elahi Discuss Promoting Bilateral Relations, Trade

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 07:43 PM

US Consul General in Lahore Ms. Catherine Rodriguez and acting Governor Punjab Ch Pervaiz Elahi Tuesday discussed promoting bilateral relations and trade between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :US Consul General in Lahore Ms. Catherine Rodriguez and acting Governor Punjab Ch Pervaiz Elahi Tuesday discussed promoting bilateral relations and trade between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that people's level contacts campaign need to be improved for further promoting relations between US and Pakistan.

Overseas Pakistanis settled in the USA are playing an important role in the development of USA.

The US Consul General said that law and order situation in Pakistan is much better, said a press release.

Appreciating performance of Ch Pervaiz Elahi as the Chief Minister Punjab, she said that there was great development in the province during your tenure particularly standard in agriculture, health and education sectors was improved and prominent progress was noticed.

