US Consul General reassures commitment to strong bilateral relations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :US Consul General in Lahore William K Makaneole on Friday reassured the US government's commitment to strong bilateral relations with Pakistan through economic development, exchange programmes and cultural preservation initiatives.

During his two-day visit to Sargodha, Consul Makaneole met academicians, government, business, and private sector leaders.

He also met members of the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and toured National Orange Factory to discuss ways to further strengthen economic ties between the US and Pakistan.

Vis a vis the bilateral ties spanning over 75 years, he said the United States is Pakistan's largest export market and American companies have been leading investors in Pakistan for the past 20 years.

"In the past year alone, the US investment in Pakistan increased by over 50 per cent, reaching its highest level in over a decade," he asserted.

The consul general planted a tree at the Sargodha Botanical Garden and hailed government's Clean Green Pakistan drive, adding "Clean energy is critical to fighting the impact of climate change.

During our 75 years of partnership, the United States has always stood by Pakistan." He emphasized that the United States is continuing this strong tradition, having thus far contributed more than $95 million in cash, food, health, security, disaster preparedness, and capacity building in response to the devastating flooding.

At the University of Sargodha, Consul General Makaneole visited the local Lincoln Corner - the oldest in Punjab. He said these Corners provide students and the local community with a multi-media resource center for interaction with expert speakers, taking part in STEM activities, practicing English language skills, and learning about the United States.

During a meeting with members of the North Punjab Chapter of the Pakistan-US Alumni Network (PUAN), Makaneole praised the passion they bring to their communities and the bilateral relationship.

Makaneole also met Commissioner Sargodha Maryam Khan and thanked her for the hospitalityduring his two-day visit of Sargodha.