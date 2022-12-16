UrduPoint.com

US Consul General Reassures Commitment To Strong Bilateral Relations

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2022 | 03:00 PM

US Consul General reassures commitment to strong bilateral relations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :US Consul General in Lahore William K Makaneole on Friday reassured the US government's commitment to strong bilateral relations with Pakistan through economic development, exchange programmes and cultural preservation initiatives.

During his two-day visit to Sargodha, Consul Makaneole met academicians, government, business, and private sector leaders.

He also met members of the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and toured National Orange Factory to discuss ways to further strengthen economic ties between the US and Pakistan.

Vis a vis the bilateral ties spanning over 75 years, he said the United States is Pakistan's largest export market and American companies have been leading investors in Pakistan for the past 20 years.

"In the past year alone, the US investment in Pakistan increased by over 50 per cent, reaching its highest level in over a decade," he asserted.

The consul general planted a tree at the Sargodha Botanical Garden and hailed government's Clean Green Pakistan drive, adding "Clean energy is critical to fighting the impact of climate change.

During our 75 years of partnership, the United States has always stood by Pakistan." He emphasized that the United States is continuing this strong tradition, having thus far contributed more than $95 million in cash, food, health, security, disaster preparedness, and capacity building in response to the devastating flooding.

 At the University of Sargodha, Consul General Makaneole visited the local Lincoln Corner - the oldest in Punjab. He said these Corners provide students and the local community with a multi-media resource center for interaction with expert speakers, taking part in STEM activities, practicing English language skills, and learning about the United States.

During a meeting with members of the North Punjab Chapter of the Pakistan-US Alumni Network (PUAN), Makaneole praised the passion they bring to their communities and the bilateral relationship.

Makaneole also met Commissioner Sargodha Maryam Khan and thanked her for the hospitalityduring his two-day visit of Sargodha.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Exchange Business Punjab Visit Lincoln Orange Sargodha United States Chamber University Of Sargodha Market Commerce Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies a ..

Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies and Virtuous Innovation at OPPO ..

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

6 hours ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

15 hours ago
 US House Checking With White House Before Moving o ..

US House Checking With White House Before Moving on Senate TikTok Legislation - ..

15 hours ago
 Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison re ..

Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison release

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.