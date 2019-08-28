U.S. Consul General recognizes efforts of police to combat crime, terrorism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The U.S. Consul General in Karachi Rob Silberstein on Wednesday recognized that the Pakistani police serve on the front lines to combat crime and terrorism.

Addressing a launching ceremony of a new Criminal Law Module Textbook, he said that police also build a more secure, stable, and democratic, society, according to a statement.

Also present on the occasion U.S. Embassy's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) Director Dorothy Ngutter said, "It is notable that Sindh Police's work on these modules has garnered admiration from Police Departments throughout Pakistan - there's no greater compliment than having your fellow officers recognized the important achievement of the Sindh Police." Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said that Law Module would be translated into urdu and Sindhi languages, which would be very helpful for the trainees specially for those who would be the part of investigation process in policing.

He informed about the topics covered criminal Law Module that were crime and punishment, element of crime: Abetment, Criminal Conspiracy, Offences against the state and public tranquility, Hurt, Wrongful restraint, Wrongful confinement and assault, Kidnapping and abduction, Theft and Extortion, Robbery and Dacoity, Forgery, Offences relating to marriage, Anti Terrorism Act-1997, Sindh Arms Act-2013 and control of Narcotics Substance Act-1997 etc and others.

"Important to me is that to sit down and pardon, what have been seen, how policing has been done and how policing should be done in time to come. Actually better service delivery to the public is something, which is very important part of the policing" IGP added.

The textbook was the latest in a series of training modules developed by the Sindh Police in partnership with INL through the Curriculum Development Program. The program was made possible by over 88 million rupees in funding from the Government of the United States.

Retired IGP Mohammad Akber informed about his efforts regarding Criminal and Law Module writing.

IGP Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam gave memorial shield on behalf of Sindh Police to Consul General Rob Silberstein, Director (INL-P) Dorothy Ngutter and Retired IGP Mohammad Akber.

The Curriculum Development Program was an INL-Sindh Police partnership launched in 2011 to revamp 25-year-old training curriculum of the province. The program was developed for local training curriculum for Pakistan police; developing master trainers; and incorporating the new modules at all Sindh Police training Institutions. Over 85,000 police officers had been trained to date on five completed modules- Basic Investigations, Human Rights, Advanced Investigations, Forensics Investigations, and Community Policing. The Criminal Law modules would soon be incorporated in police training colleges.