UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Consul General Stresses Promoting Art, Culture With Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 08:25 PM

US consul general stresses promoting art, culture with Pakistan

American Consul General in Lahore Catherine Rodriguez on Thursday visited Lahore Arts Council and discussed various opportunities in arts, literature and other cultural fields

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :American Consul General in Lahore Catherine Rodriguez on Thursday visited Lahore Arts Council and discussed various opportunities in arts, literature and other cultural fields.

Chairperson board of Governors Lahore Arts Council Muneeza Hashmi and LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan and Ms Catherine Rodriguez agreed onmore people-to-people contacts to strengthen bilateral relations.

Muneeza and Ather Ali briefed the American Consul General about Alhamra's art gallery, academy of performing arts, 'Adbi Bethak' and cultural activities at the council.

Ms Catherine also visited 'Charming Pakistan' exhibition at Alhamra Art Gallery and appreciated the art works. She said that diplomatic relations between the USA and Pakistan span over many decades, and "I believe that both countries are trying their best to increase bilateral relationships", she added.

Muneeza Hashmi said it was the main objective of the LAC to promote Pakistan's colorful culture and wonderful traditions across the world.

Ather Ali Khan said that Alhamra Arts Council was striving to enhance cooperation in the field of art, literature and culture with all countries.

He said Alhamra had conducted various programs like exhibitions, artwork shops, fashion shows, musical nights, in collaboration with various countries such as Germany, Japan, China, Thailand, Turkey, Poland, etc., to strenghten bilateral relations with these countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Lahore World Thailand Turkey China Germany Poland Japan All Best

Recent Stories

ERC receives financial contributions from Noor Ban ..

48 seconds ago

ERC receives financial contributions from Noor Ban ..

49 seconds ago

ADDC signs MoU with LuLu to encourage energy-effic ..

59 seconds ago

ADDC signs MoU with LuLu to encourage energy-effic ..

59 seconds ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 30 January 2020

16 minutes ago

Punjab Nursing Board announces results

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.