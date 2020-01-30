US consul general stresses promoting art, culture with Pakistan

American Consul General in Lahore Catherine Rodriguez on Thursday visited Lahore Arts Council and discussed various opportunities in arts, literature and other cultural fields

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :American Consul General in Lahore Catherine Rodriguez on Thursday visited Lahore Arts Council and discussed various opportunities in arts, literature and other cultural fields.

Chairperson board of Governors Lahore Arts Council Muneeza Hashmi and LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan and Ms Catherine Rodriguez agreed onmore people-to-people contacts to strengthen bilateral relations.

Muneeza and Ather Ali briefed the American Consul General about Alhamra's art gallery, academy of performing arts, 'Adbi Bethak' and cultural activities at the council.

Ms Catherine also visited 'Charming Pakistan' exhibition at Alhamra Art Gallery and appreciated the art works. She said that diplomatic relations between the USA and Pakistan span over many decades, and "I believe that both countries are trying their best to increase bilateral relationships", she added.

Muneeza Hashmi said it was the main objective of the LAC to promote Pakistan's colorful culture and wonderful traditions across the world.

Ather Ali Khan said that Alhamra Arts Council was striving to enhance cooperation in the field of art, literature and culture with all countries.

He said Alhamra had conducted various programs like exhibitions, artwork shops, fashion shows, musical nights, in collaboration with various countries such as Germany, Japan, China, Thailand, Turkey, Poland, etc., to strenghten bilateral relations with these countries.