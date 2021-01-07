US Consul Genera.l to address industrialists

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :US Consul General in Lahore Catherine Rodriguez will address the leading industrialists, exporters and traders of Faisalabad through zoom meeting at 3pm here on Friday, Jan 8, 2021, according to a spokesperson for Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) on Thursday.

FCCI President Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javaid asked industrialists, who trade directly with the United States, to attend the meeting.

Prior to the zoom meeting, profiles of individuals and their companies would also be shared with the US Consulate, the spokesman added.