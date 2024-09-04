Open Menu

US Consul General Urbom Visits Mazar-e-Quaid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2024 | 02:30 PM

US Consul General Urbom visits Mazar-e-Quaid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) US Consul General in Karachi Scott Urbom on Wednesday visited Mazar-e-Quaid and paid his respects to the founder of Pakistan Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Consul General Urbom laid a floral wreath at the Mausoleum and signed the guest book on behalf of the people of the United States.

Speaking to media on the occasion of his visit, the US Consul General expressed his wish to strengthen economic and people-to-people ties between the United States and Pakistan. "I want to increase education and business opportunities," Urbom said.

Pakistan and the US share a long history of bilateral relations involving cooperation in various domains including security, social uplift and business, he added.

Speaking on the bilateral ties between the two countries, he said that Washington supported Quaid-i-Azam's vision of a united, democratic and prosperous Pakistan.

Recalling his experience in the country, the diplomat noted that he has been in Pakistan only for a short time and praised the country's culture and hospitality.

"I want to meet a lot of people on my visit to Sindh and Balochistan. I want to benefit from your ideas to strengthen Pakistan-US relations," he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Business Education Washington Muhammad Ali Jinnah Quaid E Azam Visit United States Media From Share

Recent Stories

KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants iss ..

KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case

46 minutes ago
 Hania Aamir receives interview request from promin ..

Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist

1 hour ago
 easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s Fi ..

Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..

2 hours ago
 IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

2 hours ago
 Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Aw ..

Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files ..

Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..

14 hours ago
 Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism s ..

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices

16 hours ago
 SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

20 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

20 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan