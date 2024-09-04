US Consul General Urbom visits Mazar-e-Quaid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) US Consul General in Karachi Scott Urbom on Wednesday visited Mazar-e-Quaid and paid his respects to the founder of Pakistan Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Consul General Urbom laid a floral wreath at the Mausoleum and signed the guest book on behalf of the people of the United States.

Speaking to media on the occasion of his visit, the US Consul General expressed his wish to strengthen economic and people-to-people ties between the United States and Pakistan. "I want to increase education and business opportunities," Urbom said.

Pakistan and the US share a long history of bilateral relations involving cooperation in various domains including security, social uplift and business, he added.

Speaking on the bilateral ties between the two countries, he said that Washington supported Quaid-i-Azam's vision of a united, democratic and prosperous Pakistan.

Recalling his experience in the country, the diplomat noted that he has been in Pakistan only for a short time and praised the country's culture and hospitality.

"I want to meet a lot of people on my visit to Sindh and Balochistan. I want to benefit from your ideas to strengthen Pakistan-US relations," he said.