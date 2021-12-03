UrduPoint.com

US Consul General Visits Hub, Explores Opportunities For US Businesses

US Consul General visits Hub, explores opportunities for US businesses

The United States (US) Consul General Mark Stroh traveled to Hub, one of the largest industrial cities of Balochistan, to explore opportunities for U.S. technologies and businesses in the province and strengthen U.S.-Pakistan economic ties

The United States (US) Consul General Mark Stroh traveled to Hub, one of the largest industrial cities of Balochistan, to explore opportunities for U.S. technologies and businesses in the province and strengthen U.S.-Pakistan economic ties.

The Consul General toured the 1,292 megawatts (MW) HUBCO power plant, which is Pakistan's first and largest independent power producer (IPP), and met HUBCO leadership to discuss plant operations, according to a communique on Friday.

Consul General Stroh then visited Ismail Industries, which produces high-calorie nutritional supplements that are given to vulnerable populations to treat or prevent malnutrition in Pakistan and Afghanistan through the United Nations World food Programme (WFP).

Later, Stroh visited the Gatron-Novatex plant, which exports polyester filament yarn and PET resin to the United States.

"I am pleased to have had the opportunity to visit Hub and continue to explore the achievements and opportunities in the decades-long U.S. relationship with Pakistan," commented Consul General Stroh.

"There is vast potential for increased trade and investment between our two countries, and our partnerships in climate change, health, and education promote our mutual prosperity."He concluded the visit at the non-profit Roshan Pakistan academy. Roshan provides Primary education for marginalized communities in Hub, Balochistan and Gulshan-e-Mazdoor, Karachi.

Consul General Stroh met Humaira Bachal, the school's founder and 2013 alumna of the U.S.-funded Emerging Leaders of Pakistan exchange program, to commend her efforts to improve the socio-economic conditions of underprivileged communities through education, literacy, and mentorship.

