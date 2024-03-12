Open Menu

US Consul General Visits IUB To Meet USAID Flood Relief Scholarship Recipients

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 03:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The US Consul General Ms. Kristin K. Hawkins visited the Islamia University of Bahawalpur here on Tuesday.

The visit was scheduled to meet USAID Flood Affected Areas Scholarship recipients of the university. The Consul General also met with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar in his office at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus.

Director General Scholarships, Higher Education Commission Aayesha Ikram, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti, Dean Faculty of Education Prof. Dr. Irshad Hussain, Registrar Shaji-ur-Rehman, Prof. Dr. Yasmeen Roofi, Director Financial Assistance Prof. Dr. Areeba Khan, Dr. Shannayara Mehmood, and other officials were also present on this occasion.

The Vice-Chancellor introduced her to a brief history of the IUB and its diverse student population.

Ms. Hawkins expressed appreciation for the initiatives undertaken by the university to address the needs of its diverse student population and conveyed intent for future collaboration in different areas, including scholarships.

During her visit, Ms. Hawkins participated in a roundtable interactive session with USAID Flood Affected Areas Scholarship recipients of the IUB and heard their inspiring stories of perseverance. The students expressed their gratitude towards USAID for sponsoring their education after the floods that destroyed their fields and homes and their chances of higher education.

USAID scholarship helped students revive their hopes for a bright future and inspired them to be change-makers in their local communities, creating an impact on student diversity and climate action to evade such disasters in the future.

