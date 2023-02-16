UrduPoint.com

US Consul General Visits Kasur

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 09:39 PM

US Consul General visits Kasur

U.S Consul General to Lahore William K. Makaneole has visited Kasur Tanneries Waste Management Agency (KTWMA), local tanneries, Shrine of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah and Ganda Singh Border, here on Thursday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :U.S Consul General to Lahore William K. Makaneole has visited Kasur Tanneries Waste Management Agency (KTWMA), local tanneries, Shrine of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah and Ganda Singh Border, here on Thursday.

U.S Consulate Political and Economic Section Chief Cathleen Jiblesco, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arshad Bhatti, Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Jaffar Chaudhry, Deputy Director Development Saad-bin-Shabbir and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner presented a bouquet to the US Consul General on his arrival at the DC Office and briefed about the historic, social and cultural importance of the city.

During his visit to Kasur Tanneries Waste Management Agency, William K. Makaneole was briefed about the performance of the KTWMA plant. He also checked the working of various sections of water treatment plant.

He witnessed the procedure of leather making during local tanneries visit.

William K. Makaneole laid floral wreath on the grave of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah and participated in the Mehfil-e-Samaa. He also witnessed parade at Ganda Singh Border.

Related Topics

Lahore Water Visit Kasur Border

Recent Stories

Assailants shot dead at police picket are suspects ..

Assailants shot dead at police picket are suspects of F-9 Park incident: Police

26 seconds ago
 US Not Encouraging Ukrainian Military Operations I ..

US Not Encouraging Ukrainian Military Operations In Russia Itself - White House' ..

27 seconds ago
 US Citizens Feel Less Financially Secure in 2023 A ..

US Citizens Feel Less Financially Secure in 2023 Amidst High Inflationary Levels ..

29 seconds ago
 LHC dismisses Imran Khan's plea for protective bai ..

LHC dismisses Imran Khan's plea for protective bail in terrorism case

30 seconds ago
 PCB announces 50pc discount on HBL PSL 8 tickets f ..

PCB announces 50pc discount on HBL PSL 8 tickets for children

3 seconds ago
 Budapest Vows to Help Exclude Russian Oil, Nuclear ..

Budapest Vows to Help Exclude Russian Oil, Nuclear Industry From 10th EU Sanctio ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.