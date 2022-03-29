U.S Consul General visits Mohen-Jo-Dero

U.S Consul General at Karcahi Mark Stroh and other officials of the Consulate General visited the World Famous Five Thousand years old Indus valley of Civilization, Archaeological site of Mohen-Jo-Daro, on Tuesday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :U.S Consul General at Karcahi Mark Stroh and other officials of the Consulate General visited the World Famous Five Thousand years old Indus valley of Civilization, Archaeological site of Mohen-Jo-Daro, on Tuesday.

US Consulate General Mark Stroh with others visited the Museum in which the antiques found from the ruins are preserved and put on display and took interest in the articles preserved in the museum.

They also took a round and visited the ruins of Mohen-Jo-Dero then visited the Stupa, Great Bath, D. K area of the ruins of the ancient city of a civilization that dates back to five thousand years, known as Indus Valley Civilization.

The Incharge Curator of Mohen-jo-Daro briefed the US Ambassador about the efforts and plans regarding the conservation and preservation of the relics of the old civilization.

On the occasion, the officials of Archaeology informed the visiting guests regarding the importance of archaeological site of Mohen-jo-Dero and the facilities being providing to the tourists. They also pointed out the requirements to save the World Famous Archaeological site of Mohen-Jo-Daro.

Mark Stroh said Moenjodaro was a rich archeological site and the US government will extend technical assistance to preserve it.

He said the Mohen-Jo-daro was an archeological site of extraordinary importance to the world.

Later, the U.S Consulate General at Karcahi Mark Stroh and other officials of the Consulate General also visited Larkana Press Club.