(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :U.S. Consul General Karachi Mark E Stroh on Monday visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and paid his respect to the founder of Pakistan.

He laid a wreath at the mausoleum and signed the guestbook on behalf of the people of the United States.

Consul General Stroh noted, "I am honored today to visit the Mazar-e-Quaid and pay respects to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah on behalf of the United States. The partnership between the United States and Pakistan reflects the vision, values, and aspirations of the founders of both our nations: freedom, equality, religious tolerance, and pluralism.

It is my sincere hope that our shared democratic foundations will continue to infuse and strengthen the enduring friendship between the American and Pakistani people for future generations."He, later, visited the tombs of Liaquat Ali Khan, Pakistan's first Prime Minister, and Fatima Jinnah, Jinnah's sister. He also visited the adjoining museum and took a keen interest in the artifacts related to the life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.