KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :United States Consul General in Karachi Nicole Theriot visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and paid her respects to the founder of Pakistan.

Consul General Theriot laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum and signed the guestbook on behalf of the people of the United States, said release from US Consulate on Thursday.

The Consul General said, "It is a great honor to be here at the Mazar-e-Quaid to pay my respects and commemorate the legacy of Muhammad Ali Jinnah." "The United States shares his vision of a unified, democratic Pakistan, one in which equality, social justice, and economic opportunity prevail. These ideals gave rise to Pakistan's creation, and they reflect values that we all hold dear," she underlined.

Consul General Nicole also visited the mazars of Pakistan's first prime minister Liaquat Ali Khan and Quaid-e-Awam's sister Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah.

Later, she visited the adjoining museum and greatly appreciated the artifacts related to the life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Consul General remarked that she was there to reaffirm the U.

S. Government's commitment to further strengthening the economic ties, exploring ways to broaden bilateral trade, boost investment, and help create conditions for expanded entrepreneurship and educational opportunities.

"I look forward to working closely with the people of Sindh and Balochistan, and to strengthening our people-to-people, cultural, educational, and economic ties." She said United States was deeply saddened by the devastating loss of life, livelihoods, and homes throughout Pakistan.

In the spirit of U.S.-Pakistan solidarity, the United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development, announced on August 30 an additional $30 million in life-saving humanitarian assistance to support people and communities affected by severe flooding in Pakistan.

In addition to this $30 million in critical humanitarian assistance, the United States also provided $1.1 million in grants and project support earlier in August to ensure direct assistance reaches those communities most impacted and to help mitigate and prevent the effects of future floods.