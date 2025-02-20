Open Menu

US Consul General Visits Sargodha University

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 04:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) US Consul General in Lahore Kristin K Hawkins visited the University of Sargodha (UoS) on Thursday.

According to a press release, issued by the university, the consul general was welcomed by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas and Director of External Linkages Prof Dr Ijaz Asghar Bhatti. The vice chancellor briefed the consul general on the university’s academic programmes, research initiatives, and infrastructural projects, highlighting its role as the region’s leading educational institution, serving over 25,000 students. He highlighted the university’s efforts in fostering talent through a dedicated incubation centre and proposed further US support for scholarships, GRE preparation, and new academic initiatives.

Consul General Hawkins appreciated the efforts of Sargodha University in fostering innovation and student engagement, expressing her willingness to strengthen educational ties between the US and Pakistan.

Furthermore, she expressed her commitment to strengthening educational ties. She also assured that the Lincoln's Corner studio project would be completed soon to benefit students.

Moreover, she visited the Lincoln's Corner and Waheed Wain Incubation Centre (WWIC), where she engaged in discussions with students. The interactive session provided an opportunity for students to exchange ideas on education, leadership, and global collaborations.

Prof. Dr. Ijaz Asghar Bhatti, expressed gratitude for the US Consulate’s support, emphasising that Lincoln's Corner had become a hub of intellectual growth and international exposure for students. He stated that with continued collaboration, the University of Sargodha aims to set new benchmarks in research, innovation, and global partnerships, ensuring students receive world-class academic and professional opportunities.

