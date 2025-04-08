U.S. Consul General visits South Punjab Secretariat, explores avenues of development cooperation

U.S. Consul General Kristin K. Hawkins visited the South Punjab Secretariat and met with Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, to discuss mutual cooperation and regional development

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) U.S. Consul General Kristin K. Hawkins visited the South Punjab Secretariat and met with Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, to discuss mutual cooperation and regional development.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed the strong and longstanding Pakistan–U.S. relations and expressed optimism for enhancing future collaboration.

Ms. Hawkins expressed the U.S. government's interest in supporting key sectors in South Punjab, including agriculture, information technology, and women's empowerment. She praised the role of the South Punjab Secretariat in promoting good governance, improved service delivery, and inclusive regional development.

Mr. Rabbani highlighted the region’s strategic location and its economic potential, noting that despite rich natural resources, poverty remains a significant challenge. He proposed U.S. support for youth training in IT and artificial intelligence to boost employment and drive innovation.

The Consul General was also briefed on the successful “Zero Out-of-School Children” initiative in District Layyah, which is now being expanded to Lodhran and other districts with the support of NGOs and without burdening the government’s budget.

Discussions also focused on innovation in agriculture, including crop diversification, modern farming techniques, and the importance of research in reducing poverty and improving livelihoods.

Addressing climate change concerns, Mr. Rabbani shared details of a Rs. 70 million project aimed at developing mango orchards on 300 acres of forest land along the River Chenab using the seed-ball technique. He requested U.S. financial and technical assistance for the initiative.

He reiterated the government's commitment to deepening cooperation with the United States, with a focus on technical support, capacity building, and people-to-people exchanges to advance sustainable development in the region.