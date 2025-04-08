- Home
- Pakistan
- U.S. Consul General visits South Punjab Secretariat, explores avenues of development cooperation
U.S. Consul General Visits South Punjab Secretariat, Explores Avenues Of Development Cooperation
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 10:51 PM
U.S. Consul General Kristin K. Hawkins visited the South Punjab Secretariat and met with Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, to discuss mutual cooperation and regional development
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) U.S. Consul General Kristin K. Hawkins visited the South Punjab Secretariat and met with Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, to discuss mutual cooperation and regional development.
During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed the strong and longstanding Pakistan–U.S. relations and expressed optimism for enhancing future collaboration.
Ms. Hawkins expressed the U.S. government's interest in supporting key sectors in South Punjab, including agriculture, information technology, and women's empowerment. She praised the role of the South Punjab Secretariat in promoting good governance, improved service delivery, and inclusive regional development.
Mr. Rabbani highlighted the region’s strategic location and its economic potential, noting that despite rich natural resources, poverty remains a significant challenge. He proposed U.S. support for youth training in IT and artificial intelligence to boost employment and drive innovation.
The Consul General was also briefed on the successful “Zero Out-of-School Children” initiative in District Layyah, which is now being expanded to Lodhran and other districts with the support of NGOs and without burdening the government’s budget.
Discussions also focused on innovation in agriculture, including crop diversification, modern farming techniques, and the importance of research in reducing poverty and improving livelihoods.
Addressing climate change concerns, Mr. Rabbani shared details of a Rs. 70 million project aimed at developing mango orchards on 300 acres of forest land along the River Chenab using the seed-ball technique. He requested U.S. financial and technical assistance for the initiative.
He reiterated the government's commitment to deepening cooperation with the United States, with a focus on technical support, capacity building, and people-to-people exchanges to advance sustainable development in the region.
Recent Stories
"We’re Building a Legacy" – Omar Ahmed on Pakistan’s MMA Revolution and Gl ..
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at Middle East Energy 2025 in Dubai
Muzzafar Ahmed Mirza appointed as Commissioner, SECP
Balochistan's development key to Pakistan's overall progress: Prime Minister Mu ..
Over 60 acres of Poppy crop destroyed in KP province
Stocks sink again as Trump holds firm on tariffs
SBP to organize Financial Literacy Week from April 14
Gilani reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to Bandung principles
CPO awards commendation certificates to policemen for Chaklala encounter
Fire ravages Bkot forest for fifth consecutive day, threatens wildlife & centuri ..
Court summons Asad Qaiser in azadi march case
Three police inspectors of Hazara region promoted to DSP rank
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Introductory session of Young Leaders Parliament held9 minutes ago
-
Balochistan's development key to Pakistan's overall progress: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Shari ..9 minutes ago
-
Over 60 acres of Poppy crop destroyed in KP province9 minutes ago
-
Gilani reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to Bandung principles2 hours ago
-
CPO awards commendation certificates to policemen for Chaklala encounter2 hours ago
-
Fire ravages Bkot forest for fifth consecutive day, threatens wildlife & centuries-old trees2 hours ago
-
Court summons Asad Qaiser in azadi march case2 hours ago
-
Three police inspectors of Hazara region promoted to DSP rank2 hours ago
-
Pakistan as reliable, effective economic corridor for regional transit trade critical to economic de ..2 hours ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai inspects arrangements for matriculati ..2 hours ago
-
DBAs elections conclude peacefully across Hazara division2 hours ago
-
Over 1,100 Rawalpindi cops deployed for PSL security2 hours ago