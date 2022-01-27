US Consul General visits SSU

Consul General of United States of America Mark Stroh Thursday visited different sections of Sindh Police Special Security Unit (SSU) headquarters and applauded professional standards maintained in the unit

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Consul General of United States of America Mark Stroh Thursday visited different sections of Sindh Police Special Security Unit (SSU) headquarters and applauded professional standards maintained in the unit.

The Consul General was briefed by the DIGP Security & Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed about the various sections of SSU and measures adopted to setup country's first Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.

T) team in SSU to challenge any emergency situation, according to a news release.

Mark Stroh expressed his gratitude to see the progress of police commandos in field of counter terrorism and lauded the role of security division in conducting successful international events in Karachi.

The Consul General also witnessed a mock exercise conducted by S.W.A.T commandos of SSU.

He was presented an honorary shield by DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed.